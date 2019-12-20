Even Moderates Reject Haiti President, U.S., U.N., Invitations to Dialogue

Senator Joseph Lambert (PHTK - Sud'Est), Eric Jean Baptiste of the RNDP political party and Paul Denis of Mache Kontre have all announced their refusal to attend a meeting scheduled for Friday.
According to Bon Déjeuner Radio, the meeting was to be held on Friday, December 20, 2019, but all the guests rejected the meeting. The aims of the meeting was to discuss the establishment of a government before the end of the year as ordered by the U.S. and U.N..
Senator Joseph Lambert, long time ally of the Tèt Kale regime wrote the following correspondence to the Chief of Staff at the National Palace.
Mr. Nahomme Dorvil
Cabinet Chief of the President of the Republic
National Palace
While presenting my compliments, I would like to acknowledge receipt of your correspondence of December 19, 2019, by which I was invited to meet the President of the Republic, at the National Palace, today at 1:00 a.m.
I am sorry not to be able to respond to this invitation which would have earned me a frank talk with the President around this major crisis which dangerously exposes our Country.
It will please the offices of the Presidency to retain, to correct it, that I did not contribute to the elaboration of the Marriott Agreement and that my political positioning is rather from my function as Senator of the Republic which I exercise under the banner of the KONA party.
My party strongly supports the idea of a political agreement for a solution to this crisis and it is available for all meetings that place Haiti at the center of the debate, with an awareness of the problems and the urgency to resolve them.
I take this opportunity to renew to you, Mr. Director of Cabinet, the assurance of my full consideration.