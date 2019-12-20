Even Moderates Reject Haiti President, U.S., U.N., Invitations to Dialogue

Senator Joseph Lambert (PHTK - Sud'Est), Eric Jean Baptiste of the RNDP political party and Paul Denis of Mache Kontre have all announced their refusal to attend a meeting scheduled for Friday.

According to Bon Déjeuner Radio, the meeting was to be held on Friday, December 20, 2019, but all the guests rejected the meeting. The aims of the meeting was to discuss the establishment of a government before the end of the year as ordered by the U.S. and U.N..

Senator Joseph Lambert, long time ally of the Tèt Kale regime wrote the following correspondence to the Chief of Staff at the National Palace.