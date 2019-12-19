Haiti President Under New Allegations of Sponsorship of Terrorist Gangs, Gonaïves

Jovenel Moïse was in the city for the funeral of his mother-in-law and used the occasion to visit an individual known as Paulda, the leader of a powerful gang in the Gonaïves district of Décahos. In fact, in the video circulating the web, Paulda is seen in the video embraced by the Haitian Head of State as chants "Viv Jovenel!" turn to "Viv Paulda, Viv Jovenel, Viv Paulda, Viv Jovenel!"

Bags of rice, supposedly those donations from countries such as Japan and Taiwan, given under the guise of a humanitarian hunger crisis, were gifted to the gang of Décahos days before according to a resident who intervened on radio. It is not far-fetched to believe the allegations being made on news programs that on Saturday, December 14, the gang was promised arms, munitions and money to engage in terrorist acts against the residents of the city.

The aim of this meeting and other actions of the type would be to suppress popular protest against the Haitian Head of State. Particularly in Gonaïves is the need for a space for President Jovenel Moïse to safely travel to the city on Indepdence Day, January 1st, 2020, and be able to deliver the traditional, customary address to the nation as Heads of State before him have always done.

Mr. Moïse has been prohibited by a hostile citizenry from participating in such major national ceremonies. Over the past 18 months, he has been reduced to mitigated events on National Palace grounds or none at all, on historically important dates, including Dessalines Day, Battle of Vertieres, and the opening of the judicial calendar ceremonies to name a few.

These days, the administration is desperate to show it has gained control over the popular uprising. Massacres in popular neighborhoods by state-sponsored terrorist gangs, political persecutions and arrests abound towards these aims.